FARM BURGLARY
Ramaphosa should come clean, says ANC veteran Cheryl Carolus
Former secretary-general is not baying for blood but urges that the ‘full might of the law’ be used to get answers
14 June 2022 - 05:10
Former ANC secretary-general Cheryl Carolus has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean on allegations surrounding the theft of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Carolus is a vocal member of the ANC’s veterans’ league, a grouping of retired and senior members who have taken it upon themselves to be the conscience of the party. The league played a prominent role in former president Jacob Zuma’s demise and in the election of Ramaphosa on a party renewal ticket...
