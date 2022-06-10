×

Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not respond to insults about handling of farm robbery

The president says he has received advice that he should not respond to speculation, conjecture, allegations or so-called revelations

10 June 2022 - 16:04 Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency budget vote in Cape Town on June 9 2022. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not discuss details of the robbery at his farm about two years ago, citing legal advice.

“The robbery that took place on my farm Phala Phala in 2020 is the subject of a criminal complaint and the law must be allowed to take its course. In other words, due process must be followed,” he told the National Assembly on Friday.

“I have listened to the views of a number of members of this house who have raised thoughts, suggestions and proposals on this matter. Some of the views have been to counsel me and yet others have been laced with insults.

“I will not respond to insults. I should, however, say the counsel and suggestions that have been made raise points I should consider.”

Ramaphosa said he had received advice that he should not respond to speculation, conjecture, allegations or so-called revelations.

“I will give these matters consideration against the backdrop of the advice I have that this matter should be ventilated in the proper and appropriate forums. I repeat, the law must take its course and due process should be the order of the day in this. As a result, I will not right now be responding to these matters that have been raised around this — counsel that has been put forward, I will put under consideration.”

He was replying to debate on the presidency budget vote on Friday, which was delayed by more than three hours as EFF MPs disrupted proceedings while seeking to bar him from addressing the house.

Ramaphosa cited the number of times he had appeared in parliament to answer MPs’ questions and the number of written replies he had provided as evidence that he never shirked or shied away from accountability.

His appearances before commissions of inquiry were further evidence of his willingness to account.

“Three full days is the number of times I, as the sitting head of state, which in a number of places is unheard of, have testified at two major commissions of inquiry since 2018.

“Other heads of state never submit themselves to that level of inquiry. When I’ve told them I’m going, some of them asked me: ‘What is this, why should you as head of state even begin to subject yourself to such a process?’” the president said.

Ramaphosa appeared before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture in August 2021 and in April he appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July 2021 unrest.

“This is the track record of this presidency in meeting its obligation to be accountable. This is the evidence of this presidency’s and my commitment to account to parliament, and to the SA people,” said Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

EFF MPs’ attacks on Ramaphosa turn National Assembly into slanging match

Rowdy EFF MPs say they will not listen to a ‘criminal’ and a ‘money launderer’
22 hours ago

Under-siege Ramaphosa to auction more Ankole cattle next week

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says president will only step aside when summoned to appear in court and charged
1 day ago

‘Ramaphosa is being persecuted for being the victim of a crime’

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe springs to president’s defence and says he won’t be stepping aside
1 day ago
