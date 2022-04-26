JUSTICE MALALA: Misogyny lies behind the bullying of Busisiwe Mavuso
Parliament’s Scopa chair and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan should be ashamed of their attack on a woman who tells it like it is about the mess at Eskom
26 April 2022 - 08:00
It is an indication of just how much we have regressed as a society that Eskom board member and CEO of Business Leadership SA Busisiwe Mavuso has not received an effusive apology from parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), its chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.
Instead, Mavuso has been painted as disrespectful, engaging in “theatrics” and playing “politics of the gutter”. What an outrage and injustice! We should hang our heads in shame...
