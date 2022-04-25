National Fifth delay in emergency power procurement plan The state blames Eskom’s request to postpone signing the 20-year purchase agreements with renewable energy producers for the delay B L Premium

The department of mineral resources & energy has pushed back the deadline for the closure of financial agreements for the winning bidders of its emergency power procurement programme for the fifth time, to May.

The extension of the deadline for financial close — which refers to, among other things, the conclusion of financial agreements that ensure the winning bidders have the required financial capabilities to execute the projects — means the government’s plans to ease the country’s electricity shortages by the initial date of August has been pushed back by a further 12 months. ..