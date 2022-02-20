‘Squeezed’ health regulator asks Treasury for more money
20 February 2022 - 19:08
The SA health regulator says it has appealed to the Treasury for an increase in its funding for the 2022/2023 financial year as it deals with a backlog of medical applications and staff shortages, which is negatively affecting its efficiency.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the budget on Wednesday...
