WEBINAR | The start of a new era? SA’s fiscal and economic prospects

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23.

This address comes against a backdrop of low economic growth, record unemployment and a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Godongwana is expected to have some breathing room given a large revenue overrun due to the commodities boom.

But with the year-long extension of the social relief of distress grant — and calls to make this permanent in the form of a basic income grant — high levels of debt, low growth forecasts, ailing state-owned enterprises, and a less-than-hospitable international environment, headwinds persist.

What does this mean for SA? Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a virtual panel discussion on February 24 to find out.

Moderated by Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group, the panel will include: