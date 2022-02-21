WEBINAR | The start of a new era? SA’s fiscal and economic prospects
Join finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the FM for a dialogue dissecting the 2022 budget on February 24
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23.
This address comes against a backdrop of low economic growth, record unemployment and a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Godongwana is expected to have some breathing room given a large revenue overrun due to the commodities boom.
But with the year-long extension of the social relief of distress grant — and calls to make this permanent in the form of a basic income grant — high levels of debt, low growth forecasts, ailing state-owned enterprises, and a less-than-hospitable international environment, headwinds persist.
What does this mean for SA? Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a virtual panel discussion on February 24 to find out.
Moderated by Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group, the panel will include:
- Enoch Godongwana, finance minister;
- Claire Bisseker, FM economics editor; and
- George Herman, chief investment officer of Citadel.
Event details:
- Date: February 24 2022
- Time: 9am to 10am
- Location: Online