WEBINAR | The start of a new era? SA’s fiscal and economic prospects

Join finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the FM for a dialogue dissecting the 2022 budget on February 24

21 February 2022 - 11:07
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23.

This address comes against a backdrop of low economic growth, record unemployment and a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Godongwana is expected to have some breathing room given a large revenue overrun due to the commodities boom.

But with the year-long extension of the social relief of distress grant — and calls to make this permanent in the form of a basic income grant — high levels of debt, low growth forecasts, ailing state-owned enterprises, and a less-than-hospitable international environment, headwinds persist.

What does this mean for SA? Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a virtual panel discussion on February 24 to find out.

Moderated by Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group, the panel will include:

  • Enoch Godongwana, finance minister;
  • Claire Bisseker, FM economics editor; and
  • George Herman, chief investment officer of Citadel.

Event details:

  • Date: February 24 2022
  • Time: 9am to 10am
  • Location: Online

