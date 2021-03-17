Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Beware the EFF’s creeping fascism Absurd as it is, the campaign against Adam Habib is the manifestation of a dangerous trend threatening us all BL PREMIUM

Every week now, in a place in the world where the sun is setting on democracy and the idea of a free and open society, someone trots out the famous confessional by German Lutheran pastor and theologian Martin Niemöller. The 1946 quotation is worth repeating here because danger abounds in SA today:

"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist...