Students fired up after state digs in amid university fees protests
Student protests threaten to derail academic year; government criticised for prioritising SAA
16 March 2021 - 05:10
Student protests are set to intensify, potentially disrupting the academic year and closing down universities in a repeat of scenes in the latter stages of the Jacob Zuma administration during which the government capitulated and promised fee-free tuition.
Academic activity, which was already under threat due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, faces further disruption after the government initially rejected demands to scrap about R10bn owed to 26 institutions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now