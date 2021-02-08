Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: The ever shifting sands of ANC and EFF tea drinking The Nkandla tea party confirms the growing alliance between the Red Berets and the anti-Ramaphosa faction BL PREMIUM

There was a lot of excitement over the weekend “tea meeting” between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema. Some called it the “great fightback”; others declared it a “political realignment”.

But while it was a great media spectacle, that is really all it was. It did not tell us anything new about where we stand, and the balance of forces is still much as it was. It did sharply remind us though of the deep trouble the ANC is in as a party and how, in the absence of other credible political actors, opportunities for the EFF to punch above its weight will grow...