Varsities help with debt, but each in its own way

Some universities are allowing students with outstanding debt to register, but others are insisting a portion of it be settled first.

This comes in the wake of a call by the SA Students Congress (Sasco) for a shutdown of the country’s 26 universities on Monday.

Sasco’s instruction to its structures to bring teaching and learning to a halt comes after a meeting with the ANC’s top six, which began on Friday and is due to resume on Monday. Both sides agreed in principle that universities should not exclude students with historical debt from registering for the 2021 academic year.

The debt owed to the 26 institutions by students is about R10bn, which includes R1.6bn owed to the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and R1bn to Johannesburg’s Wits university, according to figures supplied to Business Day.

Wits University’s vice-chancellor, Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, said: “The issue of student funding is a national, system-wide issue, which Wits cannot solve alone. The state and other social actors have a critical role to play in resolving this crisis.”

He said the university will endeavour to register any student who is performing well, but will not assist those who have been failing for years.

“It’s important that we give other talented students coming through with matric a chance. That I am not going to compromise on.”

Wits has so far registered 35,841 out of 37,500 students.

Vilakazi said if Wits wiped out its historical debt, it would become bankrupt.

“Debt is never waived; you manage debt.”

The university has assisted about 750 of the 1,200 students who requested financial assistance from the Wits Hardship Fund.

Protesting students there took to the streets last week demanding those with historical debt be allowed to register.

A bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, 35, was struck in the crossfire while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein after police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters.