Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Another year, another student rumbling as state fails to make hard choices Managing austerity timeously is the only way to end this recurring pattern BL PREMIUM

Just two weeks after the 2021 national budget was passed, the cabinet has instructed that R5bn be found to bolster the underfunded National Student Financial Aid Scheme in the face of campus protests, which left a bystander dead.

The problem is not that the cabinet has tossed out the fiscal framework at the first hurdle — it remains intact, since the R5bn will be scrounged out of the existing higher education budget — but that the government didn’t see this coming...