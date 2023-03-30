Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Signing Steinhoff’s death warrant

Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 05:03

In the dying moments of a smouldering three-hour shareholders meeting, called to vote on a plan to finally kill tormented retailer Steinhoff, German shareholder Nicholas Vosswinkel stood and spoke directly to CEO Louis du Preez.

“You’ve done an amazing job in the past couple of years in the restructure of this company. But when this [plan] came out on December 15, this was more than a punch to the stomach, and I lost all the faith I had in you,” he said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.