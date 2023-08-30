EDITORIAL: Blind eye, cold heart
South Africa ignores Zimbabwe’s woes as it moves further into orbit of its new dictatorial friends
The Zimbabwe elections have left President Cyril Ramaphosa uncharacteristically composed. For once he’s not shocked. Not by the intimidation of voters, threats of violence, nixing of opposition rallies, voters roll irregularities, electoral commission bungles and rounding up of civil society activists by the dictator next door.
In fact, the pain and suffering experienced by our neighbouring citizens simply wishing to exercise their democratic right appear to have left him cold...
