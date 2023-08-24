Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Brics go batty over economic policy

Sabre-rattling about rejecting the prevailing global economic system illustrates how deluded many politicians are about the relative strength of the Brics bloc

24 August 2023 - 05:00

As the Brics summit kicked off this week, there was much sabre-rattling about setting the “African narrative” and rejecting the prevailing global economic system.

Zimbabwean information minister Monica Mutsvangwa was first to hit out at the West’s “economic isolation” of her country...

