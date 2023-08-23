Mr Non-Delivery: Mnangagwa orders an election victory
It seems a foregone conclusion that Zanu-PF will win the elections in Zimbabwe this week. If that means a continuation of its economic policies, it’s unlikely the country will recover any time soon
23 August 2023 - 12:27
Frank Tafirenyika, a former commodity broker, shudders at the prospect of a Zanu-PF victory in Wednesday’s general elections. It was, after all, the ruling party’s mismanagement of the economy that tanked his broking business in the first place.
“A Zanu-PF win is a disaster and will be disastrous for me,” Tafirenyika tells the FM in Harare’s sprawling suburb of Budiriro. “My generation will not rise again,” he says, referencing Zimbabwe’s “born-frees” — those born after independence from the UK in 1980. “It means I will be finished. The generation from 1975 to 2000 is in the same boat.” ..
