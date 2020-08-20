JAMIE CARR: Sasol’s birthday may be a bit glum
Covid-19 and low oil and chemical prices saw splashes of red on the income statement
20 August 2020 - 05:00
The Bible reckons threescore years and ten is about right for a life span, and Sasol will be hitting that milestone in September. For many it is a time to savour the delights of retirement while you’ve still got most of your moving parts in reasonable shape and hopefully the pension pot is full enough for a bit of judicious spending without too many raised eyebrows among the watchful ranks of expectant heirs.
For Sasol, however, the 70th birthday arrives at a time when it is facing some of the toughest conditions in its long history.
