Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Sasol’s birthday may be a bit glum Covid-19 and low oil and chemical prices saw splashes of red on the income statement BL PREMIUM

The Bible reckons threescore years and ten is about right for a life span, and Sasol will be hitting that milestone in September. For many it is a time to savour the delights of retirement while you’ve still got most of your moving parts in reasonable shape and hopefully the pension pot is full enough for a bit of judicious spending without too many raised eyebrows among the watchful ranks of expectant heirs.

For Sasol, however, the 70th birthday arrives at a time when it is facing some of the toughest conditions in its long history.