Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand, writedowns and oil price hurt Sasol

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

18 August 2020 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Fleetwood Grobler: The pressure is on the SA value chain. Picture: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
Fleetwood Grobler: The pressure is on the SA value chain. Picture: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Sasol has been hit by a triple whammy — a sharp fall in oil prices, a weaker rand and writedowns. These factors contributed to the petrochemicals giant reporting an annual loss of more than R91bn.

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler spoke to Business Day TV about the results in more detail.

Sasol investors hope results pour oil on troubled waters

Lake Charles project stake may be among assets sold to cut debt1
Business
2 days ago

Sasol aims at rights issue of up to $2bn in 2021 to cut debt

Group will pursue capital raise in the second half of its 2021 financial year
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets on Monday

SA's easing lockdown and mild optimism on global market may help lift the local bourse
Markets
1 day ago

Writedowns point to Sasol selling a stake in Lake Charles

The chemicals and synthetic fuels producer says it will write down its energy portfolio by R12.5bn, its base chemicals by R71.3bn, and its chemicals ...
Companies
6 days ago

Sasol swings into huge loss amid R112bn in writedowns

Chemicals and energy group writes down businesses by R112bn, exceeding its market capitalisation
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.