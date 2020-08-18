News Leader
WATCH: How the rand, writedowns and oil price hurt Sasol
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
18 August 2020 - 07:32
Sasol has been hit by a triple whammy — a sharp fall in oil prices, a weaker rand and writedowns. These factors contributed to the petrochemicals giant reporting an annual loss of more than R91bn.
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler spoke to Business Day TV about the results in more detail.
