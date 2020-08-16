Sasol investors hope results pour oil on troubled waters
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Ordinarily, news that a company would be writing down assets by more than R100bn would have sent investors scuttling for life rafts and shares tumbling.
But Sasol's trading update on Tuesday for the year ended June, in which it said it would have to write down its chemicals and energy assets by R112bn, was shrugged off by the market, with its share price ending the day up more than 4%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now