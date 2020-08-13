Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Data surge a shot in the arm for MTN MTN now has more than 100-million active data users among its 261.5-million subscribers, and is looking to nudge that up to 200-million as more customers harness the benefits of the mobile internet BL PREMIUM

In decades to come, when wide-eyed grandchildren hoist themselves up onto your lap and demand to be thrilled with tales of what you got up to during the great pandemic, chances are you will be tempted to come up with accounts of donning a face mask and venturing out to offer support to those in need.

Judging by MTN’s latest results, however, the reality is that many a lockdown has been spent investigating the nether regions of the internet from the comfort and safety of people’s phones.