KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Bumper-bash or write-off: the prognosis for ride-hailing apps
A case is to be made for tech-enabled ride-hailing services, but they need to resolve the personnel issues that land them in court
11 August 2020 - 18:02
Last week Uber released its earnings for the second quarter, which arguably were underwhelming. One of the most interesting things from the numbers — which TechCrunch characterised as “less than rosy” — is the flip-over on how parts of the business are performing.
The delivery division, known as Uber Eats, has outperformed ride-hailing in terms of adjusted net revenue. This illustrates the effect of the pandemic on the Uber model: people aren’t heading out; they are ordering in.
