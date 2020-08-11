Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Bumper-bash or write-off: the prognosis for ride-hailing apps A case is to be made for tech-enabled ride-hailing services, but they need to resolve the personnel issues that land them in court BL PREMIUM

Last week Uber released its earnings for the second quarter, which arguably were underwhelming. One of the most interesting things from the numbers — which TechCrunch characterised as “less than rosy” — is the flip-over on how parts of the business are performing.

The delivery division, known as Uber Eats, has outperformed ride-hailing in terms of adjusted net revenue. This illustrates the effect of the pandemic on the Uber model: people aren’t heading out; they are ordering in.