Company Comment
Ride-hailing jobs could be next source of labour unrest in SA
Drivers in other parts of the world, including SA, will likely seek similar status after a court ruling in California that Uber must reclassify drivers as employees
12 August 2020 - 19:47
The full-time employ of ride-hailing drivers may be the next frontier of labour unrest in SA, a country all too familiar with tussles between workers and employers.
This week, a court in the US ruled that Uber should convert its network of drivers in California to full-time employees, with benefits. There’s no doubt that the ride-hailing giant will contest the ruling but it does open up a can of worms for a company notorious for its treatment of drivers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now