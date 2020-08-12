Companies Company Comment Ride-hailing jobs could be next source of labour unrest in SA Drivers in other parts of the world, including SA, will likely seek similar status after a court ruling in California that Uber must reclassify drivers as employees BL PREMIUM

The full-time employ of ride-hailing drivers may be the next frontier of labour unrest in SA, a country all too familiar with tussles between workers and employers.

This week, a court in the US ruled that Uber should convert its network of drivers in California to full-time employees, with benefits. There’s no doubt that the ride-hailing giant will contest the ruling but it does open up a can of worms for a company notorious for its treatment of drivers.