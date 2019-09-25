National ZUMA APPOINTEES Cyril Ramaphosa fights threats to the NPA’s restructure President is facing a growing fightback campaign by ANC elements linked to Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his right to reverse his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s appointments of five of the most powerful officials in the state prosecution’s body.

Ramaphosa is fighting multiple court challenges to his crusade to restructure the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), which has come under fire over its alleged "capture" by pro-Zuma officials.