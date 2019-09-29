Business Economic panel to start work BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has at last delivered on his February 2018 promise to establish a Presidential Economic Advisory Council, appointing an impressive 18-person panel of local and foreign economists to advise the government on developing and implementing growth-boosting policies.

The new council was announced on Friday, a day after the CEOs of some of SA's largest companies met Ramaphosa to urge him to speed up action to fix the failing economy and to express concern at Eskom's massive debt and slow pace of restructuring.