Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
The travails of food wholesaler Spar illustrate that no matter how quickly you think you’ve nipped a problem in the bud, chances are the rot goes way deeper.
Seven months ago, Spar waved goodbye to CEO Brett Botten and long-standing chair Graham O’Connor amid a raft of allegations of self-dealing and shoddy governance, including fictitious loans ostensibly made to franchisees years ago worth R11m. ..
EDITORIAL: Spar — friendly but fragile
Shareholders will be kicking themselves for not asking tougher questions about the retailer’s debt-fuelled expansion
