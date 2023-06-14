US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Not taking a side means siding with the oppressor
The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Hiring begins but the industry needs to win back investor confidence after Covid cutbacks
Aston Martin team owner keen on both his son, Lance, and Fernando Alonso this weekend
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
Wholesaler Spar has withheld paying an interim dividend as the firm has struggled with lower sales and declining profitability. Increasing debt has also weighed heavily, particularly as the weakening rand has made the group’s foreign borrowings more expensive.
To discuss Spar’s results, Business Day TV spoke to independent retail analyst Syd Vianello for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Analysing Spar’s half-year performance
Business Day TV talks to independent retail analyst Syd Vianello
Wholesaler Spar has withheld paying an interim dividend as the firm has struggled with lower sales and declining profitability. Increasing debt has also weighed heavily, particularly as the weakening rand has made the group’s foreign borrowings more expensive.
To discuss Spar’s results, Business Day TV spoke to independent retail analyst Syd Vianello for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.