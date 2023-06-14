Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Analysing Spar’s half-year performance

Business Day TV talks to independent retail analyst Syd Vianello

14 June 2023 - 15:38 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Wholesaler Spar has withheld paying an interim dividend as the firm has struggled with lower sales and declining profitability. Increasing debt has also weighed heavily, particularly as the weakening rand has made the group’s foreign borrowings more expensive.

To discuss Spar’s results, Business Day TV spoke to independent retail analyst Syd Vianello for more insight.

