HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: We like to move it, move it

Humans love getting from A to B, so investing in mobility seems an obvious thesis. But like every sector, it requires discipline and a strong focus on valuations

BL Premium
14 December 2023 - 05:00
by THE FINANCE GHOST

The Beach Boys sang about getting around back in 1964, which also happened to be when Ford was thinking about trying to beat Ferrari at Le Mans. That was a different time, with gleaming chrome and no shortage of cheap fuel to power those machines. Today, Ford is battling with an expensive transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and is slowing down its investment in that space due to falling pricing and big questions around EV economics.

Times change. Markets change. Brands change. If you believe otherwise, you haven’t paid enough attention to history...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.