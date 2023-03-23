Opinion

THE FINANCE GHOST: Transaction Capital goes crash! Boom! Bang!

Transaction Capital is the latest share to horrify investors, but, technically speaking, there were ways to play its market plunge

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

As Roxette found their way into my Spotify suggestions last week, I was reminded of lyrics that describe the recent experience of many investors: “’Cause every time I seem to fall in love … Crash! Boom! Bang!”

There have been a few really good examples of absolute carnage on both local and offshore markets in the past year or so. Still drunk on stimulus money, there were share prices that were waiting to crack. When the crack came, it was brutal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.