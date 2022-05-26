News & Fox / Digital WeBuyCars changes the face of the used-car market The company says data has been at the centre of its success, but that it could do with more — much of it hidden by the government B L Premium

Selling or buying cars today depends on data rather than just kicking tyres or a cursory look under the bonnet. Collecting that data “is paramount to our success”, says Faan van der Walt, executive director of WeBuyCars, one of the biggest used-cars dealers in SA.

Van der Walt would like more of that data and says dealers should be able to access that without breaching the Protection of Personal Information Act. It helps eliminate fraud too, he says...