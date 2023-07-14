DAVID FURLONGER: Range anxiety? What range anxiety?
Volvo’s all-electric C40 calms this novice’s fears
14 July 2023 - 06:00
I have a message for the Volvo team who fetched the all-electric C40 Recharge test car from my Joburg office on Tuesday: I hope I left you enough power to get back to HQ.
It was only as I left the vehicle for collection the previous evening that I realised there was less than 70km left in the C40’s battery. So much for range anxiety. Apart from a few minutes when it looked like I might have to make a quick trip to Potchefstroom and back, the car’s 444km single-charge limit never crossed my mind. ..
