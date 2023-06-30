JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
The president really shouldn’t have to be cleaning up after his bumbling aides all the time
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
It’s time for South Africa to play leapfrog, says Ford Africa president Neale Hill. The country’s education system is an unqualified mess, causing untold skills problems for the motor industry, among others. But if our sole ambition, as it appears to be, is to not fall too far behind the rest of the world, then we’re doomed to continuous failure.
Instead, he says South Africa needs a concerted effort to catch up and even overtake other countries in skills development. Thabo Shenxane, CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) in the Eastern Cape, says current South African engineering qualifications, including university degrees, don’t meet the needs of the modern South African motor industry, particularly as it prepares to eventually shift into the production of electric vehicles (EV). ..
DAVID FURLONGER: Back to the automotive classroom
Automotive skills development needs an education rethink
