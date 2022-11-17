×

Opinion

AI COMMENT

CHRIS ROPER: Beware the bot

A deeply anti-Semitic post by an automated KFC app has thrown into sharp relief the shortcomings of artificial intelligence. But that shouldn’t blind us to the positive aspects of AI

17 November 2022 - 05:00

What do robots, fried chicken and Nazis have in common? Quite a lot, it turns out.

To begin with robots: we owe the word robot to Czech writer Karel Čapek. It was first used in his 1920 play R.U.R., or Rossum’s Universal Robots. I once tried to read that play and, let me tell you, if it wasn’t famous for coining the word robot, I doubt many people would remember it fondly. ..

