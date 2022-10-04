×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: Let robots do the chores and people do the work

AI and automation are vital for businesses to adapt and flourish, but people are the ones who make it all happen

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 17:13 Johan Steyn

Most of my consulting work has to do with a business’s artificial intelligence (AI) and smart automation strategy. My clients call on me to help them “get it right”. We are dealing with the most powerful technology ever — even though it’s not yet as powerful as most people think — and its impact on an entire organisation should never be underestimated. 

Still, it’s sadly underestimated by many of the business leaders with whom I work. It is also greatly misunderstood. Some fear this technology greatly; their views influenced by media reports and by Hollywood movies. They identify AI with the Terminator...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.