Most of my consulting work has to do with a business’s artificial intelligence (AI) and smart automation strategy. My clients call on me to help them “get it right”. We are dealing with the most powerful technology ever — even though it’s not yet as powerful as most people think — and its impact on an entire organisation should never be underestimated.
Still, it’s sadly underestimated by many of the business leaders with whom I work. It is also greatly misunderstood. Some fear this technology greatly; their views influenced by media reports and by Hollywood movies. They identify AI with the Terminator...
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: Let robots do the chores and people do the work
AI and automation are vital for businesses to adapt and flourish, but people are the ones who make it all happen
