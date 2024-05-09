Time to bulk up on Redefine?
The company is trading at one of the biggest discounts to NAV in the sector while offering a yield of more than 13%
09 May 2024 - 05:00
Income chasers looking to lock in multiyear high dividend yields before interest rates start to drop should have Redefine Properties on their radars.
The sector heavyweight, with a portfolio that recently breached R100bn for the first time, is trading at one of the biggest discounts to NAV in the listed property sector and offers a juicy yield of more than 13%. ..
