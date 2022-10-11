×

Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: I think, therefore I am a machine

Technology displaying human-level intelligence may not be as far off as many think, but how will this affect the basic foundations of democracy?

11 October 2022 - 15:25 Johan Steyn

“I think, therefore I am” — the Latin phrase cogito ergo sum, written by René Descartes in the 17th century, has become one of the best-known philosophical sayings in the world.

As a result of being a person, I am a thinking being. My actions are determined by the way I think about things and comprehend and make sense of the world around me. How we think and the origins of our thoughts have interested many and have been the subject of study for decades...

