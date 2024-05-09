SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: South Africa’s cops in crisis
The news that 5-million dockets were closed due to a lack of leads is symptomatic of a police service in dire straits
09 May 2024 - 05:00
Five million. Or 5,428,631, to be exact. That’s how many police dockets were closed without being resolved over the past five years due to a lack of leads.
It’s a staggering statistic, rendered in response to a parliamentary question from the DA’s Ockert Terblanche and first reported by News24. As the DA’s Andrew Whitfield points out, “it means that almost 3,000 cases are closed daily by the SAPS [South African Police Service] without victims of crime ever receiving justice”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.