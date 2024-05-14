In contrast to PGM miners, these are good times for Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti
Travel to Masiphumelele in the Western Cape with Bhekisisa's 'Health Beat' team to find out what treatment is available for free at government clinics today
Geneveve Heinse from Masiphumelele, near Cape Town, tested positive for HIV three years ago when she was pregnant with her fourth child.
The treatment and help she gets at her local clinic have made living with HIV easier.
Apart from advances in HIV treatment, progress has also been made with TB treatment, something public health doctor Elsie van Straten is excited about.
Bhekisisa’s Health Beat team takes you to Masiphumelele outside Cape Town to meet these two women.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Why living with TB and HIV is getting easier
Travel to Masiphumelele in the Western Cape with Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ team to find out what treatment is available for free at government clinics today
