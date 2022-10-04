×

Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: AI bill of rights: where deepfakes are supposed to die harder

The White House announcement is not short on irony after the 2013 surveillance scandal when Biden was number two

04 October 2022 - 17:37

On October 4, the Biden administration in the US unveiled its white paper on a blueprint for an AI bill of rights (and application handbook), a set of goals and guidelines for aligning artificial intelligence (AI) — what it calls automated systems — with “the values of democracy and equity”.

The announcement on the White House website calls the abuse of technologies (“in ways that threaten the rights of the American public”) a “great challenge” to democracy, warning that such abuse can limit access and opportunities. It calls particular attention to the threat of algorithmic bias, “unchecked … data collection”, and “unlawful surveillance”...

