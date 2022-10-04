Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Discoveries by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger open the door to potential new applications in super computers and cryptography
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
On October 4, the Biden administration in the US unveiled its white paper on a blueprint for an AI bill of rights (and application handbook), a set of goals and guidelines for aligning artificial intelligence (AI) — what it calls automated systems — with “the values of democracy and equity”.
The announcement on the White House website calls the abuse of technologies (“in ways that threaten the rights of the American public”) a “great challenge” to democracy, warning that such abuse can limit access and opportunities. It calls particular attention to the threat of algorithmic bias, “unchecked … data collection”, and “unlawful surveillance”...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: AI bill of rights: where deepfakes are supposed to die harder
The White House announcement is not short on irony after the 2013 surveillance scandal when Biden was number two
