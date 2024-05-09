Online retail — superb or shady?
Investors are happy with local e-commerce firms, but there is concern about the operations of low-cost importers
As the local online retail space hots up, South Africa’s leading online retailer, Takealot, is seeking possible buyers for Superbalist, the largest fashion retailer in the local e-commerce space.
This week, Amazon launched its long-awaited South African unit. Locals could access the main site until now, but consumers can now buy from South African merchants, which heightens competition with local online retailers. Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world, and hit nearly $575bn in net sales revenue worldwide last year. Meanwhile, offshore online retailers Shein and newcomer Temu continue to expand voraciously on the domestic landscape...
