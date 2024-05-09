THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Life’s a drag at Peloton
Exercising at home falls flat post-pandemic
09 May 2024 - 05:00
A peloton is the main group of riders in a cycling race, staying together to save energy and reduce drag. Sadly, nothing seems to fix the drag on the Peloton share price, with the market continuing to punish anyone with a speculative long position.
Peloton Interactive’s share price once traded at more than $160. Today, it’s under $3. If you draw a five-year chart of the price, it looks like an incredibly tough mountain bike climb with a rewarding downhill at the end that goes on and on. If ever there was a poster child for craziness in the market, this is it...
