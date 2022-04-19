DAVID FURLONGER: Crossing the Ts and dotting the Cs

Volkswagen (VW) has its SA product marketing down to a T. There’s the Touareg, Tiguan, T-Roc, T-Cross and, shortly, the new Taigo.

In the VW lexicon, “T” signifies an SUV, combining elements of road and off-road cars. In SA, as in most of the world, SUVs have gained massive market share in recent years.

Of course, there’s more to VW than one letter. In SA, locally made Polo and Vivo cars have been market leaders for years. Golf remains a familiar sight on the roads, albeit it in smaller numbers than in the past. For customers who want to “C” something bigger, there are people and goods carriers like the Crafter, Caddy, Caravelle, California and Kombi.

But there’s been something missing, says Steffen Knapp, head of the VW brand in SA (the local company, VWSA, also oversees Audi). That something is a bakkie. True, the Amarok has been around for some time, but only as a double-cab leisure vehicle.

Later this year, the company will launch a full range of single-cab “workhorse” Amaroks for business and industry.

They will be built in Tshwane by Ford SA, off the same production line as its own Ranger bakkie, in which it has invested nearly R16bn.

Bakkies have a special place in the SA motoring psyche. Knapp calls them “a culturally defining product”. He believes that by plugging VW’s market gap, a full range will give him the tools required for his strategy to make the brand SA’s “first choice in automotive mobility”.

That title arguably belongs to Toyota for now. VW has always competed on equal terms in the passenger vehicle market but never with its rival’s bakkies, minibus taxis and trucks.

Knapp recognises that having the right vehicles is only the first step in his strategy. He also wants VW to be the most “aspirational” of SA’s high-volume brands. In other words, it must be the ambition of consumers to own a VW.