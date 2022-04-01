DAVID FURLONGER: Come one, come all

Is Africa, with its lack of credit finance and transport infrastructure, ready to join the global electric vehicle (EV) revolution, or do the continent’s consumers simply want cheap, affordable transport?

Serge Kamuhinda, MD of Volkswagen Mobility Solutions in Rwanda, believes the continent must embrace new technologies or risk being left behind by the rest of the world.

Ashit Shah, a director of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, says consumers have more basic requirements. A typical Kenyan car buyer, he says, wants a simple vehicle that can carry passengers during the week and goods at weekends.

Dave Coffey, CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), says there is room for both. If, as he argues, Africa’s annual new-vehicle market can reach 5-million within the next 15 years, motor companies will be able to build vehicles to meet everyone’s needs.

That 5-million is a world away at the moment. As things stand, the African new-vehicle market stands at barely 1-million — and nearly all those vehicles are sold in SA, Egypt and Morocco. Elsewhere used vehicles dominate. Many of these are dumped from developed markets.

AAAM is spearheading a movement to develop a pan-African motor industry consisting of interlinked, regional manufacturing centres in East, West, North and Southern Africa. The idea is that one country in each region would be the vehicle manufacturing “hub”, with neighbours providing components, technology and support services.

The proposed hubs are Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and SA. Nigeria, despite its economic size, has proved an unreliable automotive partner in West Africa. In the north, Morocco’s motor industry is the only one in Africa to come close to SA’s in size, but it considers itself an extension of the European automotive sector. Africa is not a priority at present.

Multinational vehicle and components companies are anxious to develop the African market. As Claudia Voss, MD of the German-African Business Association, told an AAAM webinar on vehicle affordability this week, internationally there are an average 180 vehicles for every 1,000 of the population. In some developed markets, that rises to 800. Across Africa, it’s 42 — and most of those vehicles are second-hand.

Frederick Seidu, a senior trade specialist at the Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), says this shortage of vehicles is not for want of demand. However, many African countries have not only high interest rates but also deficient banking systems where credit finance is unavailable.

He says 80% of African vehicle purchases are cash deals. “You should not have to save thousands of dollars up front to buy a vehicle.”