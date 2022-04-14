WATCH: Here’s how to spot fake abortion providers online

Under SA law, abortion has been legal for more than 25 years, but illegal providers still operate.

Bogus abortion providers usually advertise on street poles and at bus stops. But they are also on the internet and social media — and their ads often make them look legit.

Tshinondiwa Ramaite, a gender policy adviser at the reproductive health organisation Ipas, says they have found many illegal and unsafe abortion providers online since 2020. She explains how to spot unlawful abortion providers on the internet.