WATCH: Here’s how to spot fake abortion providers online
Abortion has been legal in SA for more than 25 years. Yet illegal providers continue to put people’s lives at risk. Dubious providers can exploit platforms like Google and Facebook to advertise their services. Tshinondiwa Ramaite from the reproductive health organisation Ipas explains how to spot ads from a bogus clinic
14 April 2022 - 13:00
Under SA law, abortion has been legal for more than 25 years, but illegal providers still operate.
Bogus abortion providers usually advertise on street poles and at bus stops. But they are also on the internet and social media — and their ads often make them look legit.
Tshinondiwa Ramaite, a gender policy adviser at the reproductive health organisation Ipas, says they have found many illegal and unsafe abortion providers online since 2020. She explains how to spot unlawful abortion providers on the internet.
