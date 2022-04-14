×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

WATCH: Here’s how to spot fake abortion providers online

Abortion has been legal in SA for more than 25 years. Yet illegal providers continue to put people’s lives at risk. Dubious providers can exploit platforms like Google and Facebook to advertise their services. Tshinondiwa Ramaite from the reproductive health organisation Ipas explains how to spot ads from a bogus clinic

14 April 2022 - 13:00 Yolanda Mdzeke & Mohale Moloi
Picture: 123RF/Prometeus
Picture: 123RF/Prometeus

Under SA law, abortion has been legal for more than 25 years, but illegal providers still operate.

Bogus abortion providers usually advertise on street poles and at bus stops. But they are also on the internet and social media — and their ads often make them look legit.

Tshinondiwa Ramaite, a gender policy adviser at the reproductive health organisation Ipas, says they have found many illegal and unsafe abortion providers online since 2020. She explains how to spot unlawful abortion providers on the internet.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Kids are having sex. We need to help teen moms, not punish them

Otlotleng Moolikwe fell pregnant after having sex with her boyfriend when she was 13. And she’s not the only one. One in six SA teenagers between 15 ...
Features
6 days ago

Here’s how an abortion works from week 13

By SA law, only a surgical abortion is possible when you’re over 12 weeks pregnant and only a doctor may do it
News & Fox
1 week ago

WATCH: Here’s who is in charge of buying medications in SA

SA’s public hospitals and clinics won’t be getting a new Covid treatment called molnupiravir. The tablets have regulatory approval but they aren’t ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Double standards at the Civil Aviation Authority
News & Fox
2.
By the numbers | Where living comes cheapest
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Fighting fire with fire in Joburg’s leafy suburbs?
News & Fox / Trending
5.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Dining out à la Shaik
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.