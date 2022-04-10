New-vehicle market in Africa offers export opportunities for SA
Nissan opens new plant in Ghana to reassemble Navara bakkie kits manufactured in SA
10 April 2022 - 17:13
Potential new-vehicle production in West Africa could justify the presence of three Nissan assembly plants in the region, offering significant export opportunities for SA companies, Nissan Africa MD Mike Whitfield has said.
A new plant, opened in Ghana last week, will reassemble Nissan Navara bakkie kits manufactured in SA. Whitfield said in an interview that exports of the same product to Nigeria may start later this year. Ivory Coast is also being considered as a future regional assembly base. SA components companies are among those that could benefit from these expansions...
