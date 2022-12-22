BACKSTORY: Sharon Keith, of Heineken South Africa

Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
By some magic, our president hopes to get a belated spine implant
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Do your homework on the parties involved. Understand what’s important to them. Also be clear on your “gives” and “gets” and what your walk-away point is.
What was your first job?
While I was at university I worked as a teller at Standard Bank (I had a bursary with it) every Saturday during term time and during my long vacations. It was humbling work, as you dealt with a wide range of customers, and while it was repetitive, transactional work, it required full concentration throughout — balancing cash at the end of a shift was a stressful exercise!
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I don’t remember exactly — but it funded my skedonk of a car and gave me some desperately needed disposable income as a student.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Not to be a stubborn idealist and to think that merit alone would get me places. It helps to have people who are prepared to give you a chance. It’s still up to you to prove that you’re worth hiring — but at least you have a foot in the door.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Eskom would be a good start. Universal access to data would be another. Education, health care, housing, nutrition, unemployment, crime, xenophobia, gender-based violence, climate change. Really difficult to pick just one.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’ve hiked on every continent except Australia and the Antarctic (they are both on my list).
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Buying mutual funds in the US in 1999 just before the dot-com crash.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My MBA. I cashed in my pension fund after seven years at Unilever to fund an MBA at the Graduate School of Business in Cape Town. It was a big risk and a tough year, but it really paid off for my career afterwards.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
It’s a cliché but you think you have time. Don’t wait to say and do the things that mean the most to you.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You will have more crazy adventures than you ever thought were possible. Don’t suppress those big dreams.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I always wanted to work as a photojournalist for National Geographic.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Make tough calls. Hold your leadership to account. Zero tolerance for crime and corruption.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Sharon Keith, of Heineken South Africa
The FM speaks to Sharon Keith, marketing director of Heineken South Africa
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Do your homework on the parties involved. Understand what’s important to them. Also be clear on your “gives” and “gets” and what your walk-away point is.
What was your first job?
While I was at university I worked as a teller at Standard Bank (I had a bursary with it) every Saturday during term time and during my long vacations. It was humbling work, as you dealt with a wide range of customers, and while it was repetitive, transactional work, it required full concentration throughout — balancing cash at the end of a shift was a stressful exercise!
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I don’t remember exactly — but it funded my skedonk of a car and gave me some desperately needed disposable income as a student.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Not to be a stubborn idealist and to think that merit alone would get me places. It helps to have people who are prepared to give you a chance. It’s still up to you to prove that you’re worth hiring — but at least you have a foot in the door.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Eskom would be a good start. Universal access to data would be another. Education, health care, housing, nutrition, unemployment, crime, xenophobia, gender-based violence, climate change. Really difficult to pick just one.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’ve hiked on every continent except Australia and the Antarctic (they are both on my list).
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Buying mutual funds in the US in 1999 just before the dot-com crash.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My MBA. I cashed in my pension fund after seven years at Unilever to fund an MBA at the Graduate School of Business in Cape Town. It was a big risk and a tough year, but it really paid off for my career afterwards.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
It’s a cliché but you think you have time. Don’t wait to say and do the things that mean the most to you.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You will have more crazy adventures than you ever thought were possible. Don’t suppress those big dreams.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I always wanted to work as a photojournalist for National Geographic.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Make tough calls. Hold your leadership to account. Zero tolerance for crime and corruption.
BACKSTORY: Carel Nolte of EasyEquities
BACKSTORY: David Lerche of Sanlam Private Wealth
BACKSTORY: Avesh Singh of TransUnion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Felicia Msiza, CEO of Raubex
BACKSTORY: Tariro Mutizwa
BACKSTORY: Takura Malaba of Bolt South Africa
BACKSTORY: Mitchan Adams of Aions Creative Technology
BACKSTORY: Bridgette Walsh-Kruger of FNB Private Clients
BACKSTORY: Stanlib’s Vanessa Mathebula
BACKSTORY: Thandeka Xaba of Digital Africa Ventures
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.