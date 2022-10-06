BACKSTORY: Stanlib’s Vanessa Mathebula

Capitec’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But with the bank at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would start to emerge
Mbalula has been given 20 days to come up with a plan to stop the taxi mafia — upping the ante for other lawless sectors
Pulling out of the $4.7bn acquisition may have prevented a long court battle
If SA’s mining sector is a barometer of the social pressures facing the country, the current situation is disturbing, to say the least. Between illegal mining, mafia-like extortion rackets and ...
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest, where would you put the money?
The key to investment prosperity is diversification. After all, one should never put all your eggs in one basket. With this in mind, I would take this money and put it in a carefully structured portfolio that has various vehicles, such as equities, bonds and property. Ultimately, when market uncertainty increases, those who come out stronger are those who minimised the risks — and diversification is key to that.
Whom do you admire in the investment community, and why?
I admire all the women in the industry, particularly the women of colour. On a lighter note, the fictional character Felicity Smoak from the TV series Arrow inspired me to upskill myself technologically.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
It was paying to attend motivational/entrepreneurial talks. I was naive to think that such sessions would awaken the entrepreneur in me and enable me to become a formidable businesswoman. If someone really has the secret to making money, they’re unlikely to share it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?
It has to be the investment in furthering my education. I actually continuously make this investment. I further believe that one can never be too old for this.
How do you control your emotions in the market when all you want to do is trade but know you shouldn’t?
It’s paramount that one’s investment process is governed by rules. Systematic investing enables this, by ensuring that your money is protected from your worst enemy — your emotions.
What is your greatest extravagance?
It is taking a quality nap. Being a young mom is a role I don’t wish to take short cuts on. With an infant who constantly requires attention during my second shift of the day, finding a moment to squeeze in a nap is something I am still in pursuit of. On a lighter note, shoes are my weakness.
SA or offshore?
A bit of both. I actively champion portfolio diversification. Not only is one able to diversify across asset classes, but one can also diversify across geographies.
Social media or not?
Social media is what we choose it to be. I am a firm believer that it can be a great tool, if used correctly.
How much of a portfolio should be for wildcard selections?
None. The minute we open room for wild cards, we are indirectly making way for our emotions to take control — which is by far the worst mistake one can make in financial markets.
Art, wine, rare books or cars?
Rare books. Growing up, I used to bury my face in books endlessly.
Would you buy your primary home or rent?
Buy, without a doubt. I am at a stage in my life where creating security for my son is one of my main priorities. Having a home that you fully own is one way to ensure this.
If you weren’t a fund manager/analyst, what would your dream job be?
I would definitely be in the performing arts as an actress and a singer. I am a free-spirited individual and those around me often liken me to a drama queen.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Stanlib’s Vanessa Mathebula
We question Vanessa Mathebula, quantitative analyst at Stanlib Systematic Solutions
If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest, where would you put the money?
The key to investment prosperity is diversification. After all, one should never put all your eggs in one basket. With this in mind, I would take this money and put it in a carefully structured portfolio that has various vehicles, such as equities, bonds and property. Ultimately, when market uncertainty increases, those who come out stronger are those who minimised the risks — and diversification is key to that.
Whom do you admire in the investment community, and why?
I admire all the women in the industry, particularly the women of colour. On a lighter note, the fictional character Felicity Smoak from the TV series Arrow inspired me to upskill myself technologically.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
It was paying to attend motivational/entrepreneurial talks. I was naive to think that such sessions would awaken the entrepreneur in me and enable me to become a formidable businesswoman. If someone really has the secret to making money, they’re unlikely to share it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?
It has to be the investment in furthering my education. I actually continuously make this investment. I further believe that one can never be too old for this.
How do you control your emotions in the market when all you want to do is trade but know you shouldn’t?
It’s paramount that one’s investment process is governed by rules. Systematic investing enables this, by ensuring that your money is protected from your worst enemy — your emotions.
What is your greatest extravagance?
It is taking a quality nap. Being a young mom is a role I don’t wish to take short cuts on. With an infant who constantly requires attention during my second shift of the day, finding a moment to squeeze in a nap is something I am still in pursuit of. On a lighter note, shoes are my weakness.
SA or offshore?
A bit of both. I actively champion portfolio diversification. Not only is one able to diversify across asset classes, but one can also diversify across geographies.
Social media or not?
Social media is what we choose it to be. I am a firm believer that it can be a great tool, if used correctly.
How much of a portfolio should be for wildcard selections?
None. The minute we open room for wild cards, we are indirectly making way for our emotions to take control — which is by far the worst mistake one can make in financial markets.
Art, wine, rare books or cars?
Rare books. Growing up, I used to bury my face in books endlessly.
Would you buy your primary home or rent?
Buy, without a doubt. I am at a stage in my life where creating security for my son is one of my main priorities. Having a home that you fully own is one way to ensure this.
If you weren’t a fund manager/analyst, what would your dream job be?
I would definitely be in the performing arts as an actress and a singer. I am a free-spirited individual and those around me often liken me to a drama queen.
BACKSTORY: Thandeka Xaba of Digital Africa Ventures
BACKSTORY: Michael Dorn of RT group
BACKSTORY: Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA
BACKSTORY: Mponeng Seshea of Imizizi
BACKSTORY: Nestlé’s Bruno Olierhoek
BACKSTORY: Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix
BACKSTORY: David Burford, CEO of Beck Family Estates
BACKSTORY: Thato Schermer of Zoie Health Technologies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.