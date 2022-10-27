BACKSTORY: Takura Malaba of Bolt South Africa

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
You can’t make a good deal with a bad person. Never do a deal with someone you can’t trust.
What was your first job?
While I was studying for my engineering degree at Wits, I had a weekend job at Aca Joe. The working hours in retail can be brutal but I learnt a lot about people and the art of selling.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Roughly R2,000 at Aca Joe. I used the money to support my student lifestyle. I bought some clothes, went on dates and saved the rest for travelling.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The opportunities will come. Make sure you have the right education, experience, mindset and connections to take advantage of opportunity when it arrives.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Most of South Africa’s challenges boil down to a lack of leadership and accountability. We need strong leaders who are accountable to the people.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a twin!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Nothing egregious. I invested in crypto but I ended up breaking even.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Zero luck. I read books and did in-depth research before making a property purchase, and learnt from other people’s mistakes as well as my own. Still learning, though.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
You can’t control everything. Which always reminds me of the saying: “Do you know how to make God laugh? Tell him your plans.”
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Humility. If you are good at something, say it and back yourself.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
A lot, but especially that I would be a CEO before the age of 30.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Yes, twice, and I did. I used to work as an industrial engineer in manufacturing. Then I moved to consulting (strategy and advanced analytics). Now I am in tech.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Stop political interference in state-owned enterprises.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Takura Malaba of Bolt South Africa
The FM talks to Takura Malaba, country manager for Bolt South Africa
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
You can’t make a good deal with a bad person. Never do a deal with someone you can’t trust.
What was your first job?
While I was studying for my engineering degree at Wits, I had a weekend job at Aca Joe. The working hours in retail can be brutal but I learnt a lot about people and the art of selling.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Roughly R2,000 at Aca Joe. I used the money to support my student lifestyle. I bought some clothes, went on dates and saved the rest for travelling.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The opportunities will come. Make sure you have the right education, experience, mindset and connections to take advantage of opportunity when it arrives.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Most of South Africa’s challenges boil down to a lack of leadership and accountability. We need strong leaders who are accountable to the people.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a twin!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Nothing egregious. I invested in crypto but I ended up breaking even.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Zero luck. I read books and did in-depth research before making a property purchase, and learnt from other people’s mistakes as well as my own. Still learning, though.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
You can’t control everything. Which always reminds me of the saying: “Do you know how to make God laugh? Tell him your plans.”
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Humility. If you are good at something, say it and back yourself.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
A lot, but especially that I would be a CEO before the age of 30.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Yes, twice, and I did. I used to work as an industrial engineer in manufacturing. Then I moved to consulting (strategy and advanced analytics). Now I am in tech.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Stop political interference in state-owned enterprises.
BACKSTORY: Mitchan Adams of Aions Creative Technology
BACKSTORY: Bridgette Walsh-Kruger of FNB Private Clients
BACKSTORY: Stanlib’s Vanessa Mathebula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Thandeka Xaba of Digital Africa Ventures
BACKSTORY: Michael Dorn of RT group
BACKSTORY: Tina Eboka of Omnia Holdings
BACKSTORY: Bonga Mokoena, CEO of BDO SA
BACKSTORY: Mponeng Seshea of Imizizi
BACKSTORY: Nestlé’s Bruno Olierhoek
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.