BACKSTORY: Carel Nolte of EasyEquities

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
The threat of Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation could shave a percentage point of South Africa’s parlous GDP growth. But while some CEOs have slammed the Phala Phala report by Sandile Ngcobo’s panel, ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Have fun! Don’t be greedy for short-term gain, be hungry for long-term, mutually beneficial value.
What was your first job?
Apart from part-time work such as being a cashier at CNA while at school (I am a firm believer that kids must get jobs as soon as they can) my first job was as programme executive for the BBC in London.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I have saved money since doing part-time jobs, and I usually use my savings for travel or buying books and art. But with the few hundred pounds from the BBC that first month I paid rent and had fun in the streets of London.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Take what you do seriously, not yourself.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
I would have people believe in the power of our diversity and potential and in the need to rally around a common cause for a successful future.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have drunk a glass of champagne during each of the Comrades I have run, in memory of all who don’t have the privilege to be able to choose to be active — and later in honour of my mum after she died of Parkinson’s. Oh, and I have seven tattoos.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not believing early enough in my ability to make smart investment decisions.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
It was investing in Purple. There is always luck involved, I think, but I make my luck by choosing to surround myself with amazing people. In backing them, luck turns to purpose-driven profit.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
To accept that some things are out of my control — to “hold on lightly, not tightly”.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Moderation!
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
By overcoming your fear of “the other” you’ll meet amazing people who become lifelong friends, travel to more than 100 countries and come across phenomenal opportunities to do good while making money and having fun — from being chair of St Stithians College to building art in the Nevada desert during the Burning Man event.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would communicate a shared vision of common purpose and inspire all South Africans to compromise and succeed, together.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Carel Nolte of EasyEquities
The FM talks to Carel Nolte, chief marketing officer of EasyEquities
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Have fun! Don’t be greedy for short-term gain, be hungry for long-term, mutually beneficial value.
What was your first job?
Apart from part-time work such as being a cashier at CNA while at school (I am a firm believer that kids must get jobs as soon as they can) my first job was as programme executive for the BBC in London.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I have saved money since doing part-time jobs, and I usually use my savings for travel or buying books and art. But with the few hundred pounds from the BBC that first month I paid rent and had fun in the streets of London.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Take what you do seriously, not yourself.
If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?
I would have people believe in the power of our diversity and potential and in the need to rally around a common cause for a successful future.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have drunk a glass of champagne during each of the Comrades I have run, in memory of all who don’t have the privilege to be able to choose to be active — and later in honour of my mum after she died of Parkinson’s. Oh, and I have seven tattoos.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not believing early enough in my ability to make smart investment decisions.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
It was investing in Purple. There is always luck involved, I think, but I make my luck by choosing to surround myself with amazing people. In backing them, luck turns to purpose-driven profit.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
To accept that some things are out of my control — to “hold on lightly, not tightly”.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Moderation!
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
By overcoming your fear of “the other” you’ll meet amazing people who become lifelong friends, travel to more than 100 countries and come across phenomenal opportunities to do good while making money and having fun — from being chair of St Stithians College to building art in the Nevada desert during the Burning Man event.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would communicate a shared vision of common purpose and inspire all South Africans to compromise and succeed, together.
BACKSTORY: David Lerche of Sanlam Private Wealth
BACKSTORY: Darryl Moodley of Sanlam Corporate
BACKSTORY: Felicia Msiza, CEO of Raubex
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Avesh Singh of TransUnion
BACKSTORY: Tariro Mutizwa
BACKSTORY: Takura Malaba of Bolt South Africa
BACKSTORY: Mitchan Adams of Aions Creative Technology
BACKSTORY: Bridgette Walsh-Kruger of FNB Private Clients
BACKSTORY: Stanlib’s Vanessa Mathebula
BACKSTORY: Thandeka Xaba of Digital Africa Ventures
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.