BACKSTORY: Felicia Msiza, CEO of Raubex

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Preparation is key. It allows you to be strategic rather than reactionary. You can never be overprepared.
What was your first job?
I worked at a clothing store as a debtors clerk.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
As a debtors clerk, I was paid just under R1,000. This was during the December holidays; it was great to have this salary during the festive season. I spoilt myself with some beautiful clothes.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Don’t let other people’s opinions of you affect you too much. Don’t be defined by others.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would work on building the confidence of our youth and inspire the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of leadership and responsibility. Confident youth are more likely to envision a positive future and work towards it.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a special ability in interior decorating and an excellent taste in fashion.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I bought property in 2003 for about R300,000 and sold it two years later due to relocation. I made close to 70% profit. I wish I had kept the property as an investment — it is now valued at more than R1m.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
I am enough and should never be afraid to stand up more for myself, and constantly remind myself that being different is unique.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Prudence. Though it is important to take calculated risks, you shouldn’t let that stop you from taking risks altogether and going for what you want.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I realised a few months into my articles training that a chartered accounting career was not for me. I hated casting the trial balance. I had to break the news of the change in career to my parents, who were not impressed at all. But here I am today and they couldn’t be prouder. Definitely a good move at that time!
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would do my best to win the confidence of South Africans by enforcing accountability. A lot can be achieved with the partnership of the private sector; there are excellent plans ready for implementation.
BACKSTORY: Felicia Msiza, CEO of Raubex
The FM talks to Felicia Msiza, CEO of Raubex
