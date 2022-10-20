BACKSTORY: Mitchan Adams of Aions Creative Technology

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Back the founder, not the business.
What was your first job?
First job ever, I was a pre-teen packing nuts and bolts into pouches meant for marine vehicles.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
First real pay cheque was probably about R1,000, with most of it going towards my transport , 10% tithe and the rest spending money for going out.
The one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
There is more to the world than the environment you grew up in. In fact this was said to me, but I wish someone had taken the time to show me.
If you could fix one thing in SA, what would it be?
For people to understand that money is just a representation of the value you bring, not something owed to you by the government for being alive.
Most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I make music. I started a record label when I was younger, built a recording studio, managed artists, did the sound engineering, mixing and mastering, wrote lyrics and rapped.
Worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Being prideful of achievements.
Best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The time put into Ozow. Since luck is defined as preparation meeting opportunity, I would say 100% luck.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
You cannot buy back your personal time. Use it very strategically and know the worth of your seconds.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Being born into a family with money. In fact, it’s not a virtue at all, but people treat it as such.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Your father actually said the words, “I’m proud of you, son”.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? If so, what would that career be?
Definitely for music or something in the arts.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
The most immediate need is energy provision. I would open up the market a lot more and split up the supply into three, as it is done internationally: Gencos (only focus on generating energy), Transcos (focus on transmitting the energy); and Distros (focus on distribution to end users). Consumers can then mix and match to get the service and pricing that best suits them.
BACKSTORY: Mitchan Adams of Aions Creative Technology
The FM talks to Mitchan Adams, CEO and founder of Aions Creative Technology
