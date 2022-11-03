×

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Tariro Mutizwa

The FM talks to Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice-president Africa for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (Cima)

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Tariro Mutizwa. Picture: Supplied
Tariro Mutizwa. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

A deal must be always pursued from a win-win perspective for all parties involved. 

What was your first job?

I was a grade 4 substitute teacher after high school before going to university to study accounting.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I cannot remember clearly, but at the time I thought it was a lot of money. I bought myself a blue-and-black Ericsson phone — one with aerials! I also paid for my university essentials.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You need to be patient to get to where you see yourself; it is not an overnight thing.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

I would enable state schools across the primary and secondary levels — especially in more remote areas — to offer the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths), which are in short supply globally.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I was an avid marathon runner a few years ago. The longest marathon I ran was 42km.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

I think when my kids were young I invested too much money in toys for them. That money could have been invested in other things.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

My best investment to date has been in my education, including my professional accounting qualifications. I invested significant time in it, and I am continually counting the tangible outcomes.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

In business, assuming good intent is not always the best route to go. 

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

I would say that everything you did has led to where you are today; you really worked hard and now your older self runs the regional business of a global company.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

I would fix the energy crisis. I would also work on continuously improving South Africas reputation in all areas, because you cannot maintain alliances and friendships if you don’t work on reputation at every opportunity.

